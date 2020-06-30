(Anita) -- The CAM Cougars hit the ground running almost immediately when baseball season started.
With Monday night’s win over Boyer Valley, they are now a perfect 7-0 on the season and clinched the Rolling Valley Conference championship. One of the leading players for this year’s team is our latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week, Cade Ticknor.
“I think the start of the season was a lot different,” Ticknor said. “It took a little bit to get used to. Once we figured out we are still playing the same game, we got more comfortable.”
One of the key wins last week came behind the pitching of Ticknor, who went seven innings, struck out seven and allowed one unearned run on four hits against Coon Rapids-Bayard. The victory helped the Cougars take control of the Rolling Valley.
“I knew going into it that it was going to be a really tough game,” Ticknor said. “My man thing was keeping people off the bases and not walking people. Throwing strikes and letting our defense help us out. We have a terrific defense behind me.”
Ticknor added to his potential JHRE AOTW resume with some great offensive performances in the final two games of the week. He had two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored against Glidden-Ralston before two doubles among three hits, three RBI and two runs scored.
The success from Ticknor and the rest of his teammates comes from plenty of independent workouts prior to the season.
“A lot of us were still trying to get to the cages as much as we could (on our own),” Ticknor said. “I was still trying to throw as much as I could with a couple people. Just doing as much as we could but still staying away from each other.”
Hear the complete interview with Ticknor from Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.