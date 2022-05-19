(Creston) -- Former CAM star thrower Molly Venteicher has put together a strong freshman campaign at Southwestern Community College, culminating with an appearance at the NJCAA Shot Put Championships on Friday.
Venteicher's stellar outdoor season is refreshing after what she coined as an up and down indoor season.
"I feel pretty good," she said. "The indoor season wasn't the best, but the outdoor season went pretty well."
While her indoor season wasn't what she desired, it allowed her to make some improvements.
"My shot put didn't go as well as it could have, so I really worked on that in the outdoor season. I had to use my legs more and get them underneath me more."
Her adjustments have led to success. She recently collected ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors, claimed the league's shot put title and has shattered SWCC records in the shot put, hammer throw and javelin.
Despite her strong season, Venteicher narrowly missed the qualifying standards for the NJCAA Championships. Luckily, she was granted an at-large opportunity to compete at Friday's event in Hutchinson, Kansas.
"It's really exciting," she said. "I was like 30 centimeters off the qualifying mark. My goal is to get the qualifying mark. That would give me a boost of confidence."
Venteicher says she's trying to enter Friday's event with an open mind.
"I hope to throw the qualifying mark, but I'd like to do better," she said. "I need to stay out of my head, believe in myself and use my legs."
Check out the full interview with Venteicher below.