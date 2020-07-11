(Clarinda) -- With Nate McCombs on the mound and runs coming in every inning the Treynor Cardinals season continues with a win over AHSTW 15-0.
Treynor came into the game with a strategy of aggressiveness at the plate as the Iowa Baseball postseason began. The Cardinals pushed across 15 runs after starting early in the first inning with an RBI triple from McCombs the Cardinals plated two and never looked back.
“That’s something that I’ve kinda always pressed with the players, is to be aggressive early in the count and I like to run on the bases so it puts the pressure on their defense and we will see what happens,” head coach Scott Wallace said.
Treynor finished the game with 10 hits in the afternoon with that aggressive strategy. On the mound it was a strong outing from the Cardinal co-ace Senior Nate McCombs.
“The first time we played them I realized they couldn’t hit the breaking ball very well as well as struggling to catch up to the fast ball. I was able to blow the fast ball by them and then keep them on their toes with my curveball,” McCombs said.
McCombs finished the complete game by allowing no earned runs, four strikeouts, and just two hits.
“We played a complete game today, we played a grueling last half of the season where we saw a lot of quality players which helped us prepare for today’s game,” Wallace said.
AHSTW season ends after a 5-5 record. Treynor will continue to the Class 2A District Semifinal to take on Tri-Center on Tuesday in Neola.
Click below to watch the full interview with McCombs and Wallace.