Cardinals

(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals added pitcher Brandon Dickson and catcher Ali Sanchez to their 28-man roster on Wednesday. 

Sanchez has made three plate appearances for the Cardinals in 2021, where he tallied one hit. He made nine at-bats for the Mets last year, posting one hit while striking out three times. 

Dickson has yet to make a big-league appearance, but has made 11 appearances with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis this season. He has a 9.58 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. 

Additionally, pitcher Ryan Helsley was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow injury. Helsley is 6-4 this year with a 4.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings of duty. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.