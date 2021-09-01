(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals added pitcher Brandon Dickson and catcher Ali Sanchez to their 28-man roster on Wednesday.
Sanchez has made three plate appearances for the Cardinals in 2021, where he tallied one hit. He made nine at-bats for the Mets last year, posting one hit while striking out three times.
Dickson has yet to make a big-league appearance, but has made 11 appearances with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis this season. He has a 9.58 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.
Additionally, pitcher Ryan Helsley was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow injury. Helsley is 6-4 this year with a 4.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings of duty.