St. Louis Cardinals

(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals made a flurry of moves prior to Saturday’s game with Cleveland.

The Cardinals optioned right-handed pitchers Junior Fernandez and Daniel Ponce de Leon and infielder Max Schrock to the alternate training site. Left-handed pitcher Ricardo Sanchez was also placed on the 10-day Injured List with left elbow pain.

In corresponding moves, first baseman John Nogowski, left-handed pitcher Rob Kaminsky, right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge and right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger were all recalled.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.