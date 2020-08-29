(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals made a flurry of moves prior to Saturday’s game with Cleveland.
The Cardinals optioned right-handed pitchers Junior Fernandez and Daniel Ponce de Leon and infielder Max Schrock to the alternate training site. Left-handed pitcher Ricardo Sanchez was also placed on the 10-day Injured List with left elbow pain.
In corresponding moves, first baseman John Nogowski, left-handed pitcher Rob Kaminsky, right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge and right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger were all recalled.