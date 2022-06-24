(Treynor) -- The Treynor softball team is continuing their winning ways to extend their roll as the regular season heads into the home stretch.
The Cardinals (15-4) took down Missouri Valley (15-8) by a 5-1 decision in a Western Iowa Conference meeting on a somewhat stormy Friday night. What started as a defensive chess match swung largely in the Cardinals' favor in the sixth inning as they plated four unanswered runs.
"We haven't been in real tight ball games in a while, and I thought we executed extremely well," said Treynor head coach Kara Huisman. "So, it was fun that was a lot of fun and I'm super proud of them."
Both teams came out and flexed their defensive muscles early, particularly with the young arms of Missouri Valley's Audrie Kohl and Treynor's dynamic duo of Jadyn Huisman and Delaney Mathews.
"When we switch, I know that she can do this too," said Jadyn Huisman. "Honestly, me and Delaney have been working really well together the last couple of games -- Audubon we worked together well. It just shows that we can continue working together."
The Lady Reds would be able to capitalize on a passed ball at home in the third inning in one of the rare defensive miscues the Cardinals had on the evening to go up 1-0.
However, Treynor didn't waste any time responding, as a single from Rachel Kinsella knocked across Claire Schrage to knot the score at 1-1. For the next few frames, both teams continued to stand tall and make quick work of the opposing orders. While there wasn't much early separation, the Cardinals could start to feel something building.
"With that momentum, it really helps us," said Delaney Mathews. "You just got to focus pitch by pitch, honestly that's what the game of softball is."
Then in the sixth inning, Treynor's bats sprung to life thanks to another young standout in Claire Schrage.
"When I just got into the batter's box, I just said 'I know I have to hit it'," said Schrage. "And every time it's 'yes, yes, yes until it's a no' until it's a ball."
Schrage's two-run double would be the igniting factor for her team, as they'd put across two more thanks to Keelea Navara.
Missouri Valley's late rally was not to be, as Treynor held on to notch win number 15 on the season. The Cardinals are now riding a nine-game streak as the regular season comes to a close and they set their sights on making a deep tournament run.
"Where I think this team is special, is I think they're champions for each other," said Coach Huisman. "I really mean that -- I feel like it doesn't matter who has the big hit or who has the clutch play or who's on the mound they're just kind of all in it for the same purpose."
View the full interviews with Huisman, Mathews, Huisman, and Schrage below.