(St. Louis) -- The Cardinals extended pitcher Adam Wainwright's contract through the 2022 season.
The 2022 season will be Wainwright's 17th season with the organization.
Wainwright has a 3.05 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings this season.
