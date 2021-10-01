Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright

 Mary DeCicco

(St. Louis) -- The Cardinals extended pitcher Adam Wainwright's contract through the 2022 season. 

The 2022 season will be Wainwright's 17th season with the organization. 

Wainwright has a 3.05 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings this season. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.