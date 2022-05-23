(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals made a barrage of roster moves on Monday.
Those moves included placing pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement and moving outfielder Dylan Carlson to the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Carlson's designation is retroactive to May 22nd.
The Cardinals have also called up pitcher Junior Fernandez, pitcher Matthew Liberatore and outfielder Lars Nootbaar from their Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.
Pitcher Angel Rondon has been optioned to Memphis less than 24 hours after earning his first career Major League win.