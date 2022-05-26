(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals made a bevy of roster moves on Thursday.
Among those moves included the activating catcher Yadier Molina from the bereavement list and recalling pitchers Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford from the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks was placed on the 15-day injured list (right forearm flexor). Hicks’ designation is retroactive to May 15th.
Pitcher Junior Fernandez and catcher Ivan Herrerra were optioned to Memphis.