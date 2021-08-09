Cardinals

(St. Louis) -- The Cardinals placed pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Kim's designation comes because of left elbow inflammation, retroactive to August 8th. 

Kim has a 6-6 record and 3.36 ERA for the Cardinals in 91 innings this season. 

In a corresponding move, pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon has been activated from the 10-day injured list. 

Ponce de Leon had been on the IL because of a right shoulder injury. He last pitched for the Cardinals on June 22nd, but has made some rehab outing in the Cardinals' minor league system. 

