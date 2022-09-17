Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals

Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals

 Photo courtesy of Eliot J. Schechter/MLB.com

(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the injured list. 

O'Neill's designation comes because of a hamstring strain. 

O'Neill has hit .228 with 58 RBI and 14 home runs in 96 games this season. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.