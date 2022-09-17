(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the injured list.
O'Neill's designation comes because of a hamstring strain.
O'Neill has hit .228 with 58 RBI and 14 home runs in 96 games this season.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 10:24 am
