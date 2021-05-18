(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have re-activated pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski from the 10-day injured list.
The team also announced outfielder Tyler O'Neill's designation to the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger fracture. Pitcher Junior Fernandez was optioned to the Cardinals' AAA affiliate in Memphis.
Ponce de Leon owns five appearances and two starts this year. Nogowski opened the season on the Cardinals' roster, but missed 24 games with a bone bruise in his left hand.