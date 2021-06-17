(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a deal with veteran pitcher Wade LeBlanc.
LeBlanc has spent part of 13 MLB seasons with the Padres, Marlins, Astros, Angels, Yankees, Mariners, Pirates and Orioles with a 4.59 ERA and 46-48 record in 889 innings.
He spent 2020 with the Orioles, where he posted a 8.06 ERA and 13 strikeouts. LeBlanc played 6 2/3 innings with Baltimore this season.
In a corresponding move, pitcher Seth Elledge has been optioned to Cardinals' AAA affiliate in Memphis.
Additionally, infielder Max Moroff has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder injury.