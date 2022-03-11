(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals reached a deal with right-handed pitcher Drew VerHagen on Friday.
The deal is worth two years, but the terms were not disclosed.
According to CBS Sports, VerHagen is the first free agent to sign since Major League Baseball's lockout ended on Thursday.
VerHagen played six seasons with the Tigers from 2014 to 2019. He compiled a 10-10 record with a 5.11 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 199 innings.
VerHagen spent the last two seasons pitching for the Nippon Ham Fighters in the Japan Pacific League.