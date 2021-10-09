(Urbandale)-- It was a victorious road trip for the Clarinda Cardinals as they defeated Des Moines Christian 27-12 in Class 2A District 8 football.
The Cardinals fell behind early as Des Moines Christian found the end zone in the first quarter but was unsuccessful on the extra point. Clarinda Head Football Coach Collin Bevins says his team was motivated after falling behind.
"When you fall behind, especially that early, in games, you can't go down," Bevins said. "You can't sense the culture of your team dropping at that point. That's something we worked on the first five weeks of the year that prepared us for that moment. I thought we stayed up tonight. Our guys never dropped their heads.
"The first thing our defense was saying when they came to the sideline was flush it and move on. That was music to my ears coming off the field hearing them say that. They just gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Coach (Roger) Williams buckled them down, and it worked out. Until that last drive of the game, they were held to six points the entire football game."
As Bevins said, the Clarinda defense came to play after the first-quarter touchdown. They pitched a shutout from that moment until the final minute of the game.
"Those three guys that we have in there quite a bit Jase Wilmes, Grant Jobe, and Logan Green, those guys work hard every day in practice. I preach to those guys, and I preach to everyone on our d-line, 'we've got to play vertical.' If we play vertical and put their offensive line at the feet of their quarterback, no one's going to sit there comfortably. We did a great job of that tonight.
"Coach Williams dialed up some great pressures between outside dashes and inside attacks, different things to keep them guessing on where people were coming from. We were flying around with our hair on fire and making plays."
Lineman Logan Green was disruptive in the backfield throughout the ball game. His final stat line included a sack. He also was busy on special teams as he blocked a punt that led to one of the Cardinal touchdowns.
"We started with a three-front last week," Green said. "We were kind of shaky with it, we thought. So, we came back out and got better with it over the week. Offensively, (we were) tuning things up and making things crisp. We showed out tonight. I'm very proud of all three phases of the ball."
The Cardinals did run the ball effectively at times throughout the game. Karson Downey and Tadyn Brown both added scores on the ground in the game.
Next week Clarinda hosts Red Oak. The winner will clinch the number two seed in Class 2A District 8 and host a home playoff game. Coach Bevins says nothing changes in how the team will prepare.
"We're just going to take it like we do every other week. Come in, get our conditioning work in. Come in on Tuesday offensive day (and) get after it. Defensive day fly around the field and see our guys make plays and put the hay in the barn on Thursday," Bevins said.
"Go out Friday and play football. That's what high school football is. I love it. It's a journey for sure. You can tell by how we split our season in half right now. We're on a high horse right now, and we've got to keep it going."
You can view the full interview with Bevins and Green below.