(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have struck a deal with the Minnesota Twins in the waning moments before the trade deadline.
The deal, according to mlbtraderumors.com, sends pitcher John Gant to Minnesota in exchange for JA Happ.
Gant played six seasons in St. Louis, compiling a 23-23 record, 3.72 ERA and 289 strikeouts in 42 starts.
Happ is a 15-year veteran and has played for seven teams -- Phillies, Astros, BlueJays, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees and Twins. He has a 5-6 record, 5.40 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 19 starts this season.