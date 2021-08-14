(Kansas City) -- The Cardinals used a four-run seventh and three-run ninth to roll to a 9-4 win over Kansas City on Saturday.
St. Louis had 12 hits, including four from Edmundo Sosa and two each by Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader. Arenado homered and drove in four, and Paul Goldschmidt drove in three.
Michael A. Taylor had three hits and an RBI for the Royals. Whit Merrifield added two hits and two RBI, and Hanser Alberto and Nicky Lopez posted two hits of their own. Jon Lester (4-6) was the winning pitcher for St. Louis, throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing just one run on seven hits.
Brad Keller struck out eight and moved to 7-12 on the season, giving up four runs on seven hits.