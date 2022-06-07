(Treynor) -- The Treynor Cardinals used a dominant early game run against Underwood to continue their hot streak.
In KMAland softball action Tuesday, the Cardinals (5-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-7) by five runs in a 9-4 ballgame.
After plating one in their first offensive outing, Treynor opened the floodgates early with a seven run third inning to push themselves ahead by eight.
"Early in the season we were swinging at bad pitches, and in this situation we just needed to make sure we didn't swing at stuff that wasn't a strike," said Treynor head coach Kara Huisman.
That plate discipline by the Cardinals resulted in only going down twice on strikes the entire evening.
Helping to spark the Treynor bats was the young pitcher Delaney Mathews.
"I hit leadoff tonight -- I wasn't expecting that -- so I just told myself I have to be a leadoff hitter, I have to set the mood for the night, I have to hit the ball first," said Mathews.
Mathews finished her hitting portion getting on base three times, knocking in a run, and scoring once herself. Not only did Mathews move the needle offensively, she did so from the pitcher's circle as well going a full seven innings.
"What I like to say to people is that my catcher helps me, my coaches help me call pitches so more of it goes to them, and I'll try to get the pitches where they call them," said Mathews.
Mathews did need to overcome some adversity as the game went on. Underwood's Carly Nelson and Claire Clark each put across two runs late in the fifth and seventh innings to close the gap for the Eagles. As it seemed the momentum was starting to turn, Huisman says she was proud of the way Mathews battled back.
"A big piece of being able to pitch with a lead is it's different," said Huisman. "You can kind of get really relaxed and lose your rhythm. She learns really quickly from different things, so I wasn't surprised that she came back and could shut it out in the seventh inning."
With the win over Underwood, Treynor improves to 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the Western Iowa Conference. Riding high on their four-game win streak, the Cardinals will need to continue to handle business as they face a stout Missouri Valley team, Class 2A number two Van Meter, and current WIC top dog Logan-Magnolia.
"We're gonna be tested, but I think we've got the stability we need," said Huisman. "We've only had two games where we had our full lineup, and so we're learning quick and we've got kids stepping up when we need them to which is only going to make us stronger."
View the full interviews with Huisman and Mathews below.