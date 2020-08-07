(St. Louis) -- According to reports, the St. Louis Cardinals home contest against the Chicago Cubs for Friday night has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests within the organization.
The Cardinals were slated to return to action for the first time since last Thursday due to six players testing positive.
Mark Saxon from The Athletic was the first to report this developing story.
An official decision in regards to the rest of the weekend series between the Cardinals and Cubs has yet to be made.