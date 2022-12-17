(Glenwood) -- Thirteen wrestling teams from three different states descended upon Glenwood Saturday.
Carlisle won the team title at the Glenwood Wrestling Invitational in emphatic fashion. The Wildcats finished the day with six champions, scoring a total of 296.5 points.
In the most anticipated match of the day, Class 2A No. 2 CJ Carter of Glenwood beat Class 2A No. 1 Zane Bendorf of Harlan 3-2 in the 195-pound finals. Carter and Tate Mayberry were Glenwood’s only champions, while fellow Hawkeye Ten squad Harlan also took home a pair of titles at 106 and 138.
View the full results from today’s Glenwood Wrestling Invitational, as well as video interviews with four KMALand champions, below.
Finals match results
106: Jesse Jens (Harlan) fall (1:55) over Jack Border (Sioux City North)
113: Aiden Serrano (ADM) fall (0:51) over Spencer Fink (Harlan)
120: Ryan Rider (Carlisle) fall (1:08) over Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa)
126: Grayson Sutter (ADM) fall (2:46) over Lay Wah (Omaha Benson)
132: Mason Lucas (Carlisle) major decision (17-6) over Briten Maxwell (Glenwood)
138: Brody McKinley (Harlan) fall (2:43) over Hayden Kramer (CB Thomas Jefferson)
145: Jaxon Miller (Carlisle) major decision (15-5) over Reese Fauble (Glenwood)
152: Tate Mayberry (Glenwood) major decision (16-9) over Zach Streeter (Carlisle)
160: Hayden Lucas (Carlisle) decision (7-4) over Kellan Scott (Glenwood)
170: Asa Hemstead (Carlisle) fall (1:10) over Tyrel Jacobsen (Harlan)
182: Mason Chandler (Bellevue East) decision (5-1) over Gavin Connell (Glenwood)
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) decision (3-2) over Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
220: Joshua Hemstead (Carlisle) decision (10-0) over Mason Koehler (Glenwood)
285: Kort Watkins (Maryville) fall (3:44) over Nolan Pagel (Carlisle)
Final team standings
1 - Carlisle (296.5)
2 - Glenwood (195)
3 - Harlan (178)
4 - Bellevue East (146.5)
5 - Maryville (110)
6 - Boystown (93)
7 - ADM (91.5)
8 - Sioux City West (60)
9 - Lincoln Lutheran (57)
10 - Southwest Iowa (55.5)
11 - Omaha Benson (49)
12 - Sioux City North (43)
13 - CB Thomas Jefferson (23)