(Palmyra) -- The Palmyra boys golf program has pieced together a strong season behind the defending state champion and several other stout individuals.
"We've progressed well," Palmyra head boys golf coach Aaron Hoeft tells KMA Sports. "We got out when it was cold this year. That gave us a good start to our season. I've been pleased with that."
One of the highlights of Palmyra's season was their East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title last Tuesday. The Panthers carded a 339 as a team to take top honors.
As he has all season, Noah Carpenter -- the defending Class C state champion -- led the Panthers at the ECNC Tournament.
"He's consistent," Hoeft said. "He doesn't let bad things get to him. He can double bogey a hole and come back with a birdie. That's a thing you don't see. He has the ability to shrug things off and move on. It's nice to have that with him. The rest of the players see that as well. He's a silent leader and a good teammate."
Jacson Dillon, Luke Johnson, Gage Bohaty and Zach Phillips complete Palmyra's lineup.
"We wanted to focus on our team scores this year," Hoeft said. "We've had (Carpenter) always score well. We wanted to build a solid group around him with three or four more guys that could keep it in the low 90s. They've stepped up and produced those scores on a consistent basis."
As the Panthers move forward, Coach Hoeft wants to see his team find even more consistency.
"Weather plays a big role in golf," he said. "When it's colder, we need to be mentally prepared. We've tried to work on the small things to get prepared for meets. We want solid scores. We have five guys that play good golf. How they help the team is important. We put a lot of focus around the short game. We're focusing on our competitiveness with the short game and trying to shave a few strokes each meet."
Palmyra returns to action on Wednesday in a tournament at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle.
