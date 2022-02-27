(Des Moines) -- Two more KMAlanders claimed state championships at the Iowa AAU Girls State Championships on Sunday.
Teagan Carritt of The Best Wrestler won the 110-pound weight class in the B Division while Tenley Hemmingsen of Powerhouse Wrestling Club captured the 82-pound championship in the A Division. There were 33 others from KMAland that picked up medals.
View the complete list below and the complete results linked here.
FIRST PLACE
Teagan Carritt, The Best Wrestler (B110)
Tenley Hemmingsen, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A82)
SECOND PLACE
Alba Friedrich, Mount Ayr (A91)
Jalon Olson, Clarinda Elite (C155)
Macy Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (B91)
Avaeh Smith, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C115)
Lily Weinreich, The Best Wrestler (B120)
THIRD PLACE
Hannah Davis, The Best Wrestler (D107)
Zeta Fidone, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A58)
Maya Humlicek, Cobra/Swift (D100)
Ellie Johnson, Cobra Wrestling Club (B82)
Adyson Lundquist, The Best Wrestler (D114)
Addison Neal, Clarinda Elite (A82)
Riley Rytter, Cobra Wrestling Club (C175)
Kara Selken, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B130)
Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (D126)
Madison Wright, Lewis Central (C200)
FOURTH PLACE
Mahala Kemp, Atlantic-CAM (C95)
Jaylin Kilbane, Lewis Central (B130)
Kenzie Maeder, Southwest Valley (C145)
Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (D152)
Ella Wilson, Lewis Central (B130+)
FIFTH PLACE
Stella Beattie, Atlantic-CAM (C165)
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (D145)
SIXTH PLACE
Esperanza Almazan, Cobra Wrestling Club (D152)
McKenzie Hartsock, Cobra Wrestling Club (C95)
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (D100)
Ellexis Stephens, Harlan (B110)
SEVENTH PLACE
Dallis Thompson, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B110)
EIGHTH PLACE
Annabel Baxter, AHSTW (C135)
Adalynn Elliott, Glenwood Wrestling Club (A73)
Joselyn McCunn, Red Oak (D138)
Chloe Nelson, Shenandoah (C115)
Kayonna Reynolds, Cobra Wrestling Club (C165)
Dana Swedensky, Cobra/Swift (D145)