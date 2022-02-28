(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced they have extended arrangements with Carroll’s Merchants Park and the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field to host the state baseball tournaments through 2024.
Both 2022 tournaments will run Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22. A three-year agreement will keep the 1A and 2A tournament in Carroll through 2024 while Duane Banks Field will host 3A and 4A in a year-to-year agreement through 2024.
