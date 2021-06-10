(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced that the 2021 State Baseball Tournament will be split between Carroll and Iowa City.
The Class 1A and 2A portion will take place at Merchants Stadium in Carroll from July 26th to 29th. Class 3A and 4A will be held at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City from July 28th to July 31st.
In a release, IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. "The last 15 months have been filled with changes and constantly-evolving plans, and this tournament is no exception. We're excited to have two high-quality hosts in Carroll and the University of Iowa where our student-athletes can make memories and compete for state championships."
Carroll is no stranger to hosting the state tournament, having done so in 1970, 1973 and from 1995 to 2004.
