(Atlantic) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys basketball program saw its bid for their first state tournament bid in 36 years come up short in a 74-55 loss to Carroll on Monday night in a Class 3A Substate 8 Final heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Monarchs' loss was an anticlimactic end to a season that brought so much excitement, highlighted by a thrilling postseason run leading up to Monday's game.
"It's never going to be easy when your season is over," said Denison-Schleswig head coach Derek Fink. "We asked these kids to give us everything we have, and they've done that. It hurts right now, but they have a lot to be proud of. Carroll was just a buzzsaw tonight, and we weren't able to overcome that."
The Tigers were five points better than the Monarchs in the first and second quarters to take a 31-21 into halftime. Denison scored the first bucket of the second half, but Carroll answered with a 16-6 run and led 52-35 going into the fourth frame.
The Monarchs never got within striking distance in the fourth quarter, securing Carroll's 12th state tournament berth in program history and first since 2010.
"We went on four to six-point runs, and theirs were eight to 10," Fink said. "Over time, that takes an eight-point lead to 14 to 20. We couldn't answer enough and get into a rhythm offensively."
The Tigers took advantage of rebounding opportunities on Monday, particularly on the offensive end.
"Some of the things we had done in the previous games, they were the aggressor," Fink said. "That's not a shot to our kids. I think Carroll got some momentum going, and we weren't able to stop them."
Kaleb Booth led Carroll with a game-high 24 points while Caden Kock, Evan Hammer and Nick Macke reached double figures with 17, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Tigers (16-8), coached by Harlan alum Randy Bissen, now wait to see who they will face in next Tuesday's Class 3A State Quarterfinal.
Carson Seuntjens had 13 points for the Monarchs, while Jaxon Wessel scored 12, and Luke Wiebers added nine.
Denison-Schleswig closes the season at 15-10. It was a rollercoaster season for the Monarchs. They started 9-1, had a five-game skid in early February, then rattled off postseason wins over Lewis Central and Harlan to reach Monday's game.
"It was kind of a three-act play for us," Fink said about the season. "I feel like when we were at our best, we could compete with anybody."
The loss marks the fourth time in the last decade that Denison-Schleswig has reached a substate final but failed to make Des Moines. Monday's defeat joins heartbreaking losses in 2014, 2019 and 2020. However, Coach Fink chooses to focus on the future and the excitement around the program rather than dwell on Monday's loss.
"We have a lot of sophomores and juniors," he said. "The moment has never been too big for us. We'll have to remember that going forward. Now, we try to kick the door down. This group didn't do that, but we are going to get back to work."
Aiden Schuttinga, Hunter Emery and Matthew Weltz repped the Denison-Schleswig jersey for the final time.
Check out the full interview with Coach Fink below.