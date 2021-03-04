(Lincoln) -- The Weeping Water girls made more history at the state basketball tournament on Thursday.
The Indians (23-5) avenged a loss from a year ago to Hartington Cedar Catholic, advancing to the Class D1 state championship with a 51-50 overtime win.
“We talked before,” Coach Joel Haveman said. “We’re not going to use the word revenge or redemption. It’s a basketball game, and we prepared for it the same as we do for every game.”
Senior Grace Cave scored 24 points and passed out 10 assists to lead Weeping Water in their second win in as many days. It’s also the second win at the state tournament in school history.
“I think we controlled the game most of the time,” Cave said. “They were finding some baskets, but with every basket they got we came back with one of our own.”
Ciera Dieter added 12 and Karly Ridge pitched in nine for Weeping Water in the victory that sends them to the D1 final against Pleasanton on Saturday at 9:00 AM.
“It’ll be the third game in the week,” Haveman said. “It’s tough. Both teams are going through the same, so we’ll put a good game plan together, and the girls will give it all they have one more time.”
View complete video interviews with Haveman and Cave below.