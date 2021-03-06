(Lincoln) -- Grace Cave’s running layup with just over six seconds left lifted Weeping Water to a 40-39 win over Pleasanton in the Class D1 state championship on Saturday morning.
The Indians (24-5) opened the tournament without a single win at state in school history, but they ran off three in four days to capture the school’s first state title. The final two wins — over Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pleasanton — avenged their losses at state in each of the past two years.
“Proud of the girls,” Coach Joel Haveman said. “They continue to amaze people. Us coaches aren’t really surprised by it, as we’re fortunate enough to see it everyday. To see the joy on their faces and all the hard work pay off makes everything worth it.”
Cave finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in a legendary finale for the Omaha recruit.
“After (Pleasanton scored), I didn’t know how much time was left,” Cave said of the final moments. “I just went no brakes, all gas. I was going to pass (to the corner), but I saw a girl shade over there. I just kept it, let it roll off my fingertips and thank gosh it went in.”
Brooklyn Rathe added nine points, and Karley Ridge posted eight points and 11 rebounds for the Indians.
Check out the final sequence and video interviews with Coach Haveman, Cave and Ridge below.