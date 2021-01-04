KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa was one of the big movers in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls while also finding themselves ranked No. 7 in the latest men's basketball NET Rankings.

The complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (63)

2. Baylor (1)

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Creighton 

8. Wisconsin

9. Tennessee

10. Michigan

11. Houston

12. Illinois

13. Missouri

14. West Virginia

15. Rutgers

16. Minnesota

17. Oregon

18. Texas Tech

19. Virginia Tech

Clemson

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. St. Louis

Michigan State

25. Florida State

RV: 28. Ohio State, 29. Northwestern, 30. Oklahoma State, 34. Drake, 36. Oklahoma, 46. Indiana

COACHES POLL 

1. Gonzaga (63)

2. Baylor (1)

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Creighton

6. Kansas

7. Iowa

8. Tennessee

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Houston

12. Illinois

13. Missouri 

14. Rutgers

15. Oregon

16. West Virginia

17. Minnesota

18. Clemson

19. Texas Tech

20. Virginia Tech

21. Virginia

22. Florida State

23. St. Louis

24. Duke

25. Louisville

RV: 26. Northwestern, 28. Michigan State, 29. Ohio State, 30. Oklahoma State, 32. Drake, 42. Oklahoma, 48. Loyola-Chicago

NET Rankings 

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Tennessee

4. Illinois

5. Villanova

6. Michigan

7. Iowa

8. Houston

9. Texas

10. Missouri

11. Wisconsin

12. St. Louis

13. Boise State

14. Colorado 

15. Clemson

16. Colgate

17. Rutgers

18. Texas Tech

19. Oregon

20. Drake

21. Arizona

22. Florida

23. LSU 

24. Arkansas

25. Syracuse 

