(KMAland) -- Iowa was one of the big movers in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls while also finding themselves ranked No. 7 in the latest men's basketball NET Rankings.
The complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold.
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga (63)
2. Baylor (1)
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Creighton
8. Wisconsin
9. Tennessee
10. Michigan
11. Houston
12. Illinois
13. Missouri
14. West Virginia
15. Rutgers
16. Minnesota
17. Oregon
18. Texas Tech
19. Virginia Tech
Clemson
21. Duke
22. Virginia
23. St. Louis
Michigan State
25. Florida State
RV: 28. Ohio State, 29. Northwestern, 30. Oklahoma State, 34. Drake, 36. Oklahoma, 46. Indiana
COACHES POLL
1. Gonzaga (63)
2. Baylor (1)
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Creighton
6. Kansas
7. Iowa
8. Tennessee
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin
11. Houston
12. Illinois
13. Missouri
14. Rutgers
15. Oregon
16. West Virginia
17. Minnesota
18. Clemson
19. Texas Tech
20. Virginia Tech
21. Virginia
22. Florida State
23. St. Louis
24. Duke
25. Louisville
RV: 26. Northwestern, 28. Michigan State, 29. Ohio State, 30. Oklahoma State, 32. Drake, 42. Oklahoma, 48. Loyola-Chicago
NET Rankings
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Tennessee
4. Illinois
5. Villanova
6. Michigan
7. Iowa
8. Houston
9. Texas
10. Missouri
11. Wisconsin
12. St. Louis
13. Boise State
14. Colorado
15. Clemson
16. Colgate
17. Rutgers
18. Texas Tech
19. Oregon
20. Drake
21. Arizona
22. Florida
23. LSU
24. Arkansas
25. Syracuse