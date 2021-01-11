College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa stayed at No. 5 five while Creighton moved down a spot in the latest men's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press. 

The complete rankings can be found here or viewed below with area teams in bold. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (63)

2. Baylor (1)

3. Villanova 

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Michigan

8. Creighton 

9. Wisconsin

10. Tennessee

11. Houston

12. Clemson

13. West Virginia

14. Illinois

15. Texas Tech

16. Louisville

17. Missouri

18. Virginia

19. Duke 

20. Virginia Tech

21. Ohio State

22. Oregon

23. Minnesota

24. St. Louis

25. UConn

RV: 31. Rutgers, 32. Drake, 33. Michigan State, 34. Oklahoma State, 41. Northwestern, 45. Indiana

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.