(KMAland) -- Iowa stayed at No. 5 five while Creighton moved down a spot in the latest men's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press.
The complete rankings can be found here or viewed below with area teams in bold.
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (63)
2. Baylor (1)
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Michigan
8. Creighton
9. Wisconsin
10. Tennessee
11. Houston
12. Clemson
13. West Virginia
14. Illinois
15. Texas Tech
16. Louisville
17. Missouri
18. Virginia
19. Duke
20. Virginia Tech
21. Ohio State
22. Oregon
23. Minnesota
24. St. Louis
25. UConn
RV: 31. Rutgers, 32. Drake, 33. Michigan State, 34. Oklahoma State, 41. Northwestern, 45. Indiana