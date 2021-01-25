(KMAland) -- Iowa fell to No. 7 in the latest men's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press while the Louisville is still No. 1 in the women's poll.
The complete polls can be found below with regional teams in bold.
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (61)
2. Baylor (3)
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Texas
6. Houston
7. Iowa
8. Virginia
9. Alabama
10. Texas Tech
11. West Virginia
12. Missouri
13. Ohio State
14. Wisconsin
15. Kansas
16. Florida State
17. Creighton
18. Tennessee
19. Illinois
20. Virginia Tech
21. Minnesota
22. St. Louis
23. UCLA
24. Oklahoma
25. Louisville
RV: 27. Drake, 30. Oklahoma State, 36. Loyola-Chicago, 38. Purdue
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Louisville
2. North Carolina State
3. Connecticut
4. South Carolina
5. UCLA
6. Stanford
7. Maryland
8. Texas A&M
9. Baylor
10. Arizona
11. Oregon
12. Michigan
13. South Florida
14. Ohio State
15. Kentucky
16. Indiana
17. DePaul
18. Gonzaga
19. Arkansas
20. Tennessee
21. Mississippi State
22. Georgia
23. Northwestern
24. West Virginia
25. South Dakota State
RV: 26. Texas, 27. Missouri State, 28. Iowa State, 34. South Dakota
MEN'S BASKETBALL NET RANKINGS
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Michigan
4. Houston
5. Iowa
6. Villanova
7. Illinois
8. Virginia
9. Alabama
10. Texas
11. Tennessee
12. Drake
13. Colgate
14. Texas Tech
15. Boise State
16. Colorado
17. Ohio State
18. Wisconsin
19. Kansas
20. St. Louis
21. Florida State
22. West Virginia
23. Missouri
24. USC
25. Oklahoma