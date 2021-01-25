College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa fell to No. 7 in the latest men's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press while the Louisville is still No. 1 in the women's poll. 

The complete polls can be found below with regional teams in bold. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Baylor (3)

3. Villanova

4. Michigan

5. Texas

6. Houston

7. Iowa 

8. Virginia

9. Alabama

10. Texas Tech

11. West Virginia

12. Missouri 

13. Ohio State

14. Wisconsin

15. Kansas

16. Florida State

17. Creighton

18. Tennessee 

19. Illinois

20. Virginia Tech

21. Minnesota

22. St. Louis

23. UCLA

24. Oklahoma 

25. Louisville

RV: 27. Drake, 30. Oklahoma State, 36. Loyola-Chicago, 38. Purdue 

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25 

1. Louisville

2. North Carolina State 

3. Connecticut

4. South Carolina

5. UCLA

6. Stanford 

7. Maryland

8. Texas A&M

9. Baylor

10. Arizona

11. Oregon

12. Michigan

13. South Florida

14. Ohio State

15. Kentucky

16. Indiana

17. DePaul

18. Gonzaga

19. Arkansas

20. Tennessee 

21. Mississippi State

22. Georgia

23. Northwestern

24. West Virginia

25. South Dakota State 

RV: 26. Texas, 27. Missouri State, 28. Iowa State, 34. South Dakota 

MEN'S BASKETBALL NET RANKINGS 

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Michigan 

4. Houston

5. Iowa

6. Villanova

7. Illinois

8. Virginia

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Tennessee

12. Drake

13. Colgate

14. Texas Tech

15. Boise State

16. Colorado

17. Ohio State

18. Wisconsin

19. Kansas

20. St. Louis

21. Florida State 

22. West Virginia

23. Missouri

24. USC

25. Oklahoma 

