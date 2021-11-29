Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 rankings. The Cyclones are No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll.

View all regional conference teams and their rankings below and the complete top 25 linked here.  

AP Top 25 

2. Purdue (9) (up 1)

4. Baylor (up 2)

6. Villanova (up 1)

7. Texas (up 1)

8. Kansas (down 4)

17. UConn (up 5)

19. Iowa State (up 7)

22. Michigan State (up 4)

23. Wisconsin (up 3)

24. Michigan (down 4)

25. Seton Hall (down 4)

Others RV: Illinois, Ohio State, Indiana, Xavier, Texas Tech, Marquette, Iowa, Loyola Chicago

Coaches Top 25 

2. Purdue (10) (up 2)

4. Baylor (2) (up 1)

6. Villanova (up 1)

7. Kansas (down 4)

8. Texas (same)

17. UConn (up 4)

21. Wisconsin (up 5)

22. Michigan State (up 4)

23. Iowa State (up 3)

24. Michigan (down 11)

Others RV: Seton Hall, Texas Tech, Illinois, Ohio State, Marquette, Indiana, Iowa, Xavier, Providence, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Saint Louis

