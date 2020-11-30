College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton men are both in the top nine while Iowa State’s women dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press men’s and women’s top 25 rankings.

AP Men’s Top 25 

1. Gonzaga (57)

2. Baylor (6)

3. Iowa 

4. Wisconsin

5. Illinois 

6. Duke

7. Kansas 

8. Michigan State

9. Creighton

10. Houston

11. West Virginia 

12. Villanova

13. Tennessee

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech 

17. Texas Tech & Texas 

19. Richmond

20. Kentucky

21. Oregon

22. Florida State

23. Ohio State 

24. Rutgers

25. Arizona State

Others RV: 26. Michigan, 28. Saint Louis, 32. Indiana, 34. maryland, 41. TCU & Loyola Chicago 

AP Women’s Top 25 

1. South Carolina (29)

2. Stanford (1)

3. UConn

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. NC State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon 

11. Kentucky

12. Texas A&M

13. Indiana

14. Maryland

15. Northwestern 

16. Arkansas

17. Oregon State

18. Gonzaga

19. Ohio State

20. DePaul

21. Missouri State 

22. Syracuse 

23. Iowa State

24. Michigan 

25. Texas 

Others RV: 26. South Dakota State, 28. South Dakota, 33. Rutgers

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.