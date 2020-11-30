(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton men are both in the top nine while Iowa State’s women dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press men’s and women’s top 25 rankings.
AP Men’s Top 25
1. Gonzaga (57)
2. Baylor (6)
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Illinois
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Michigan State
9. Creighton
10. Houston
11. West Virginia
12. Villanova
13. Tennessee
14. North Carolina
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Texas Tech & Texas
19. Richmond
20. Kentucky
21. Oregon
22. Florida State
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Arizona State
Others RV: 26. Michigan, 28. Saint Louis, 32. Indiana, 34. maryland, 41. TCU & Loyola Chicago
AP Women’s Top 25
1. South Carolina (29)
2. Stanford (1)
3. UConn
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. NC State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. Indiana
14. Maryland
15. Northwestern
16. Arkansas
17. Oregon State
18. Gonzaga
19. Ohio State
20. DePaul
21. Missouri State
22. Syracuse
23. Iowa State
24. Michigan
25. Texas
Others RV: 26. South Dakota State, 28. South Dakota, 33. Rutgers