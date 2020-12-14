NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Iowa received a total of three first-place votes in the latest college basketball polls while Missouri moved in at No. 16 and 18.

View the complete list of regional conference teams that are ranked below and complete set of rankings linked here

AP Top 25 

2. Baylor (7)

3. Iowa (1)

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

7. Villanova

8. West Virginia

9. Creighton

11. Texas

12. Wisconsin 

13. Illinois

14. Texas Tech

16. Missouri

19. Rutgers

20. Ohio State

25. Michigan

Others RV: Oklahoma State, Xavier, Indiana, Minnesota

Coaches Top 25 

2. Baylor (6)

3. Iowa (2)

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Villanova

7. West Virginia

9. Creighton

11. Texas

12. Wisconsin

13. Illinois

14. Texas Tech

17. Rutgers

18. Missouri

19. Ohio State

24. Michigan

Others RV: Oklahoma State, Xavier, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, Penn State

