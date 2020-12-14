(KMAland) -- Iowa received a total of three first-place votes in the latest college basketball polls while Missouri moved in at No. 16 and 18.
View the complete list of regional conference teams that are ranked below and complete set of rankings linked here.
AP Top 25
2. Baylor (7)
3. Iowa (1)
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
7. Villanova
8. West Virginia
9. Creighton
11. Texas
12. Wisconsin
13. Illinois
14. Texas Tech
16. Missouri
19. Rutgers
20. Ohio State
25. Michigan
Others RV: Oklahoma State, Xavier, Indiana, Minnesota
Coaches Top 25
2. Baylor (6)
3. Iowa (2)
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Villanova
7. West Virginia
9. Creighton
11. Texas
12. Wisconsin
13. Illinois
14. Texas Tech
17. Rutgers
18. Missouri
19. Ohio State
24. Michigan
Others RV: Oklahoma State, Xavier, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, Penn State