(KMAland) -- Iowa dropped to No. 4 in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll while Kansas moved to No. 3.
AP TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (61)
2. Baylor (3)
3. Kansas
4. Iowa
5. Villanova
6. Houston
7. West Virginia
8. Tennessee
9. Wisconsin
10. Texas
11. Rutgers
12. Michigan State
13. Creighton
14. Missouri
15. Texas Tech
16. Virginia
17. North Carolina
18. Illinois
19. Michigan
20. Duke
21. Florida State
22. Xavier
23. Ohio State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Oregon
Others RV: St. Louis, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, Oklahoma State