(KMAland) -- Iowa dropped to No. 4 in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll while Kansas moved to No. 3.

View the complete list of regional conference teams that are ranked below and the complete rankings can be found here. 

AP TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Baylor (3)

3. Kansas 

4. Iowa

5. Villanova

6. Houston

7. West Virginia

8. Tennessee

9. Wisconsin 

10. Texas 

11. Rutgers

12. Michigan State

13. Creighton 

14. Missouri 

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Illinois

19. Michigan 

20. Duke

21. Florida State

22. Xavier

23. Ohio State 

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oregon

Others RV: St. Louis, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, Oklahoma State 

