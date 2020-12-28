(KMAland) -- Kansas is No. 3 while Iowa dropped to No. 10, Creighton moved to 11 and Missouri soared to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Houston
6. Wisconsin
7. Tennessee
8. Texas
9. West Virginia
10. Iowa
11. Creighton
12. Missouri
13. Texas Tech
14. Rutgers
15. Illinois
16. Michigan
17. Michigan State
18. Florida State
19. Northwestern
20. Duke
21. Oregon & Minnesota
23. Virginia
24. Virginia Tech
25. Ohio State
In the Coaches poll, Kansas is No. 4, Creighton moved into the top 10 and Iowa and Missouri at 11 and 12, respectively. View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold below.
COACHES TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Kansas
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Wisconsin
8. West Virginia
9. Texas
10. Creighton
11. Iowa
12. Missouri
13. Rutgers
14. Texas Tech
15. Michigan
16. Illinois
17. Oregon
18. Michigan State
19. Florida State
20. Xavier & Ohio State
22. Northwestern
23. San Diego State
24. Virginia & Minnesota