Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Kansas is No. 3 while Iowa dropped to No. 10, Creighton moved to 11 and Missouri soared to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL 

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas 

4. Villanova

5. Houston

6. Wisconsin  

7. Tennessee

8. Texas

9. West Virginia

10. Iowa 

11. Creighton

12. Missouri

13. Texas Tech

14. Rutgers

15. Illinois

16. Michigan

17. Michigan State 

18. Florida State

19. Northwestern 

20. Duke

21. Oregon & Minnesota 

23. Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

25. Ohio State

In the Coaches poll, Kansas is No. 4, Creighton moved into the top 10 and Iowa and Missouri at 11 and 12, respectively. View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold below.

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga 

2. Baylor 

3. Villanova

4. Kansas 

5. Houston

6. Tennessee 

7. Wisconsin

8. West Virginia

9. Texas

10. Creighton

11. Iowa

12. Missouri

13. Rutgers

14. Texas Tech 

15. Michigan 

16. Illinois 

17. Oregon 

18. Michigan State 

19. Florida State

20. Xavier & Ohio State 

22. Northwestern 

23. San Diego State

24. Virginia & Minnesota

