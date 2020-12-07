(KMAland) -- Gonzaga is still No. 1 while three Big Ten squads are in the top six of the Associated Press Men's College Basketball top 25 rankings.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga (57)
2. Baylor (6)
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Illinois
7. Houston
8. Creighton
9. Villanova
10. Duke
11. West Virginia
12. Tennessee
13. Wisconsin & Texas
15. Virginia Tech
16. North Carolina
17. Texas Tech
18. Virginia
19. Richmond
20. Florida State
21. Rutgers
22. Ohio State
23. Arizona State
24. San Diego State
25. Louisville
Others RV: 26. Michigan, 27. St. Louis, 29. Indiana, 31. Oklahoma State, 33. Missouri, 39. Maryland, 41. Oklahoma