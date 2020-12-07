College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Gonzaga is still No. 1 while three Big Ten squads are in the top six of the Associated Press Men's College Basketball top 25 rankings. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga (57)

2. Baylor (6)

3. Iowa 

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Illinois

7. Houston

8. Creighton

9. Villanova

10. Duke

11. West Virginia

12. Tennessee

13. Wisconsin & Texas

15. Virginia Tech

16. North Carolina

17. Texas Tech

18. Virginia

19. Richmond

20. Florida State

21. Rutgers

22. Ohio State

23. Arizona State

24. San Diego State

25. Louisville

Others RV: 26. Michigan, 27. St. Louis, 29. Indiana, 31. Oklahoma State, 33. Missouri, 39. Maryland, 41. Oklahoma 

