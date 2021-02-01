(KMAland) -- Drake is new to the Associated Press Men's basketball poll while the Women's AP Poll and the latest NET Rankings were also released.
The complete rankings can be viewed below. Regional teams are in bold.
MEN'S AP POLL
1. Gonzaga (61)
2. Baylor (3)
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Houston
6. Texas
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Oklahoma
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Illinois
13. Texas Tech
14. Virginia
15. Creighton
16. Virginia Tech
17. West Virginia
18. Missouri
19. Wisconsin
20. Florida State
21. UCLA
22. Florida
23. Kansas
24. Purdue
25. Drake
RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 28. Loyola-Chicago, 29. Minnesota, 34. St. Louis, 43. Rutgers
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25 POLL
1. Louisville (26)
2. South Carolina (4)
3. UConn
4. North Carolina State
5. UCLA
6. Stanford
7. Texas A&M
8. Baylor
9. Arizona
10. Maryland
11. Ohio State
12. Oregon
13. Michigan
14. South Florida
15. Kentucky
16. Arkansas
17. Indiana
18. Tennessee
19. Gonzaga
20. DePaul
21. West Virginia
22. Northwestern
23. South Dakota State
24. Mississippi State
25. Georgia
RV: 26. Missouri State, 29. Iowa State, 31. South Dakota, 33. Texas
MEN'S NET RANKINGS
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Michigan
4. Houston
5. Illinois
6. Iowa
7. Villanova
8. Virginia
9. Tennessee
10. Alabama
11. Texas Tech
12. Ohio State
13. Drake
14. Texas
15. Colgate
16. Loyola-Chicago
17. Oklahoma
18. Wisconsin
19. Florida
20. Colorado
21. Boise State
22. Kansas
23. West Virginia
24. Purdue
25. Florida State