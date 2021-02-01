Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake is new to the Associated Press Men's basketball poll while the Women's AP Poll and the latest NET Rankings were also released. 

The complete rankings can be viewed below. Regional teams are in bold. 

MEN'S AP POLL 

1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Baylor (3)

3. Villanova

4. Michigan

5. Houston

6. Texas 

7. Ohio State

8. Iowa

9. Oklahoma

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee 

12. Illinois

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Creighton

16. Virginia Tech

17. West Virginia 

18. Missouri

19. Wisconsin

20. Florida State

21. UCLA

22. Florida

23. Kansas

24. Purdue

25. Drake

RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 28. Loyola-Chicago, 29. Minnesota, 34. St. Louis, 43. Rutgers

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25 POLL

1. Louisville (26)

2. South Carolina (4)

3. UConn

4. North Carolina State

5. UCLA

6. Stanford

7. Texas A&M 

8. Baylor

9. Arizona

10. Maryland

11. Ohio State

12. Oregon

13. Michigan

14. South Florida

15. Kentucky

16. Arkansas 

17. Indiana

18. Tennessee

19. Gonzaga

20. DePaul 

21. West Virginia

22. Northwestern

23. South Dakota State 

24. Mississippi State

25. Georgia

RV: 26. Missouri State, 29. Iowa State, 31. South Dakota, 33. Texas

MEN'S NET RANKINGS

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Michigan

4. Houston

5. Illinois

6. Iowa

7. Villanova

8. Virginia

9. Tennessee

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. Ohio State

13. Drake

14. Texas

15. Colgate

16. Loyola-Chicago

17. Oklahoma

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Colorado

21. Boise State

22. Kansas

23. West Virginia

24. Purdue 

25. Florida State 

