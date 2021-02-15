College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Gonzaga is still number one in the Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll while UConn has regained the top spot on the women's side. 

Those rankings, as well as the latest men's NET Rankings can be viewed below. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (59)

2. Baylor (5) 

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Virginia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Villanova

11. Iowa

12. Texas

13. West Virginia

14. Creighton

15. Texas Tech

16. Florida State

17. USC

18. Virginia Tech

19. Tennessee

20. Missouri 

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Kansas

24. Arkansas

25. San Diego State

RV: 27. Rutgers, 32. Drake, 33. Purdue, 39. St. Louis, 46. Wichita State

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. UConn (26)

2. South Carolina (2)

3. Louisville

4. North Carolina State

5. Texas A&M (1)

6. Stanford (1)

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Michigan

12. South Florida

13. Oregon

14. Indiana

15. Ohio State

16. Gonzaga

17. Kentucky

18. Arkansas

19. DePaul

      West Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Georgia

23. South Dakota State

24. Northwestern

25. Missouri State

RV: 26. Rutgers, 28. Oklahoma State

NET RANKINGS 

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Houston

6. Virginia

7. Ohio State

8. Iowa

9. Alabama

10. Loyola-Chicago

11. Colgate

12. Tennessee

13. Villanova

14. Texas Tech

15. USC

16. West Virginia

17. Oklahoma

18. Wisconsin

19. Colorado

20. Kansas 

21. Texas 

22. Creighton

23. San Diego State

24. Arkansas

25. Florida State

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.