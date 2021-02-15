(KMAland) -- Gonzaga is still number one in the Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll while UConn has regained the top spot on the women's side.
Those rankings, as well as the latest men's NET Rankings can be viewed below.
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (59)
2. Baylor (5)
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Houston
7. Virginia
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Villanova
11. Iowa
12. Texas
13. West Virginia
14. Creighton
15. Texas Tech
16. Florida State
17. USC
18. Virginia Tech
19. Tennessee
20. Missouri
21. Wisconsin
22. Loyola-Chicago
23. Kansas
24. Arkansas
25. San Diego State
RV: 27. Rutgers, 32. Drake, 33. Purdue, 39. St. Louis, 46. Wichita State
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. UConn (26)
2. South Carolina (2)
3. Louisville
4. North Carolina State
5. Texas A&M (1)
6. Stanford (1)
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Maryland
10. Arizona
11. Michigan
12. South Florida
13. Oregon
14. Indiana
15. Ohio State
16. Gonzaga
17. Kentucky
18. Arkansas
19. DePaul
West Virginia
21. Tennessee
22. Georgia
23. South Dakota State
24. Northwestern
25. Missouri State
RV: 26. Rutgers, 28. Oklahoma State
NET RANKINGS
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Houston
6. Virginia
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Alabama
10. Loyola-Chicago
11. Colgate
12. Tennessee
13. Villanova
14. Texas Tech
15. USC
16. West Virginia
17. Oklahoma
18. Wisconsin
19. Colorado
20. Kansas
21. Texas
22. Creighton
23. San Diego State
24. Arkansas
25. Florida State