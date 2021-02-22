College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Fourteen regional college basketball teams are ranked in the latest men's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press. Baylor is the highest-ranked regional team, coming in at No. 2. Complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (60)

2. Baylor (4)

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Villanova

9. Iowa

10. West Virginia

11. Florida State

12. Houston

13. Creighton 

14. Texas

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Kansas

18. Texas Tech

19. USC

20. Arkansas

21. Loyola-Chicago

22. San Diego State

23. Wisconsin

24. Missouri

25. Tennessee 

RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 29. Purdue, 32. Drake, 37. Missouri Valley

WOMEN'S TOP 25 

1. UConn (28)

2. North Carolina State

3. Texas A&M (1)

4. Stanford (1) 

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Arizona

10. UCLA

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. South Florida

14. Oregon

15. Ohio State

16. Arkansas

17. Georgia

18. West Virginia

19. Kentucky

20. Tennessee

21. Gonzaga

22. South Dakota State

23. Missouri State

24. DePaul

25. Rutgers

RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 27. Northwestern, 32. South Dakota 

NET RANKINGS 

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. Houston

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. Virginia

10. Villanova

11. Loyola-Chicago

12. Florida State

13. Colgate

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. Kansas

17. Tennessee 

18. USC

19. Oklahoma

20. Wisconsin

21. Colorado

22. BYU

23. Texas

24. San Diego State

25. Creighton 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.