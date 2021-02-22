(KMAland) -- Fourteen regional college basketball teams are ranked in the latest men's college basketball poll released by the Associated Press. Baylor is the highest-ranked regional team, coming in at No. 2. Complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold.
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (60)
2. Baylor (4)
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Villanova
9. Iowa
10. West Virginia
11. Florida State
12. Houston
13. Creighton
14. Texas
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Kansas
18. Texas Tech
19. USC
20. Arkansas
21. Loyola-Chicago
22. San Diego State
23. Wisconsin
24. Missouri
25. Tennessee
RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 29. Purdue, 32. Drake, 37. Missouri Valley
WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. UConn (28)
2. North Carolina State
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Stanford (1)
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. Arizona
10. UCLA
11. Indiana
12. Michigan
13. South Florida
14. Oregon
15. Ohio State
16. Arkansas
17. Georgia
18. West Virginia
19. Kentucky
20. Tennessee
21. Gonzaga
22. South Dakota State
23. Missouri State
24. DePaul
25. Rutgers
RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 27. Northwestern, 32. South Dakota
NET RANKINGS
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. Houston
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. Virginia
10. Villanova
11. Loyola-Chicago
12. Florida State
13. Colgate
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. Kansas
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. Oklahoma
20. Wisconsin
21. Colorado
22. BYU
23. Texas
24. San Diego State
25. Creighton