(KMAland) -- Iowa has fallen to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll.
Those rankings, along with the women's poll and latest NET Rankings can be viewed below.
AP MEN'S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (55)
2. Baylor (8)
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Villanova
6. Illinois
7. Texas Tech
8. Houston
9. Virginia
10. Missouri
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas
14. West Virginia
15. Iowa
16. Tennessee
17. Florida State
18. Virginia Tech
19. Creighton
20. USC
21. Wisconsin
22. Loyola-Chicago
23. Oklahoma State
24. Purdue
25. Rutgers
RV: 32. Kansas, 33. Drake, 34. Minnesota, 41. St. Louis
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. South Carolina (29)
2. UConn
3. Louisville
4. North Carolina State (1)
5. Stanford
6. Texas A&M
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Maryland
10. Arizona
11. Oregon
12. Michigan
Ohio State
14. South Florida
15. Indiana
16. Tennessee
17. Gonzaga
18. Arkansas
19. West Virginia
20. Kentucky
21. Northwestern
22. DePaul
23. South Dakota State
24. Georgia
25. Missouri State
RV: 28. Oklahoma State, 32. Iowa State
NET Rankings
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Houston
6. Virginia
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. Iowa
10. Tennessee
11. Villanova
12. Texas Tech
13. Colgate
14. Loyola-Chicago
15. Southern California
16. Wisconsin
17. Colorado
18. Texas
19. Oklahoma
20. West Virginia
21. San Diego State
22. Florida State
23. Purdue
24. Missouri
25. Rutgers