College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa has fallen to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll. 

Those rankings, along with the women's poll and latest NET Rankings can be viewed below. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga (55)

2. Baylor (8)

3. Michigan 

4. Ohio State

5. Villanova

6. Illinois

7. Texas Tech

8. Houston

9. Virginia

10. Missouri

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas

14. West Virginia

15. Iowa

16. Tennessee

17. Florida State

18. Virginia Tech

19. Creighton

20. USC

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Oklahoma State

24. Purdue

25. Rutgers 

RV: 32. Kansas, 33. Drake, 34. Minnesota, 41. St. Louis 

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25 

1. South Carolina (29)

2. UConn

3. Louisville

4. North Carolina State (1)

5. Stanford

6. Texas A&M 

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Oregon

12. Michigan

      Ohio State

14. South Florida

15. Indiana 

16. Tennessee

17. Gonzaga

18. Arkansas

19. West Virginia

20. Kentucky

21. Northwestern

22. DePaul

23. South Dakota State

24. Georgia

25. Missouri State

RV: 28. Oklahoma State, 32. Iowa State 

NET Rankings

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Houston

6. Virginia

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. Iowa

10. Tennessee

11. Villanova

12. Texas Tech

13. Colgate

14. Loyola-Chicago

15. Southern California

16. Wisconsin

17. Colorado

18. Texas

19. Oklahoma 

20. West Virginia

21. San Diego State

22. Florida State

23. Purdue

24. Missouri

25. Rutgers 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.