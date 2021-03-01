(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up four spots in the latest Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll.
The full AP Men's and Women's poll, along with the NET Rankings.
MEN'S AP TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (59)
2. Michigan (4)
3. Baylor
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. West Virginia
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. Houston
10. Villanova
11. Florida State
12. Arkansas
13. Kansas
14. Creighton
15. Texas
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Texas Tech
19. San Diego State
20. Loyola-Chicago
21. Virginia
22. Virginia Tech
23. Purdue
24. Colorado
25. Wisconsin
RV: 33. Missouri, 34. Wichita State, 35. Maryland, 43. Drake
WOMEN'S AP TOP 25
1. UConn (28)
2. North Carolina State
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Stanford (1)
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. Arizona
10. UCLA
11. Indiana
12. Michigan
13. South Florida
14. Oregon
15. Ohio State
16. Arkansas
17. Georgia
18. West Virginia
19. Kentucky
20. Tennessee
21. Gonzaga
22. South Dakota State
24. DePaul
25. Rutgers
RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 27. Northwestern, 31. South Dakota
NET RANKINGS
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan
3. Baylor
4. Houston
5. Iowa
6. Illinois
7. Alabama
8. Ohio State
9. Colgate
10. Kansas
11. Villanova
12. West Virginia
13. Colorado
14. Texas Tech
15. Florida State
16. Loyola-Chicago
17. Virginia
18. San Diego State
19. Arkansas
20. BYU
21. Purdue
22. Tennessee
23. Creighton
24. Wisconsin
25. USC