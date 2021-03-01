College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up four spots in the latest Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll. 

The full AP Men's and Women's poll, along with the NET Rankings. 

MEN'S AP TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (59)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Baylor 

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7. Ohio State 

8. Alabama

9. Houston

10. Villanova

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas 

13. Kansas

14. Creighton

15. Texas 

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Texas Tech

19. San Diego State 

20. Loyola-Chicago

21. Virginia

22. Virginia Tech

23. Purdue 

24. Colorado

25. Wisconsin 

RV: 33. Missouri, 34. Wichita State, 35. Maryland, 43. Drake

WOMEN'S AP TOP 25 

1. UConn (28)

2. North Carolina State

3. Texas A&M (1)

4. Stanford (1)

5. South Carolina 

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Arizona

10. UCLA 

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. South Florida

14. Oregon

15. Ohio State

16. Arkansas

17. Georgia

18. West Virginia

19. Kentucky

20. Tennessee 

21. Gonzaga

22. South Dakota State

24. DePaul

25. Rutgers

RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 27. Northwestern, 31. South Dakota 

NET RANKINGS

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Houston

5. Iowa

6. Illinois

7. Alabama

8. Ohio State

9. Colgate

10. Kansas

11. Villanova

12. West Virginia

13. Colorado

14. Texas Tech

15. Florida State

16. Loyola-Chicago

17. Virginia

18. San Diego State

19. Arkansas

20. BYU

21. Purdue

22. Tennessee

23. Creighton

24. Wisconsin

25. USC 

