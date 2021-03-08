(KMAland) -- Three Big Ten teams are ranked in the top five of the final AP Men's Basketball Poll before the conference tournament. Those rankings, as well as the women's AP and net rankings can be found below. Regional teams are in bold.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga (61)
2. Baylor (2)
3. Illinois
4. Michigan
5. Iowa
6. Alabama
7. Houston
8. Arkansas
9. Ohio State
10. West Virginia
11. Kansas
12. Oklahoma State
13. Texas
14. Villanova
15. Florida State
16. Virginia
17. Creighton
18. Loyola-Chicago
19. San Diego State
20. Texas Tech
Purdue
22. Virginia Tech
23. Colorado
24. USC
25. Oklahoma
RV: 30. Wisconsin, 32. Wichita State, 40. Michigan State
AP Women's Top 25
1. UConn (27)
2. Texas A&M (2)
3. North Carolina State
4. Stanford (1)
5. Louisville
6. Baylor
7. South Carolina
8. Maryland
9. UCLA
10. Indiana
11. Arizona
12. Michigan
13. Arkansas
14. Tennessee
15. South Florida
16. Georgia
17. Kentucky
18. Gonzaga
19. Oregon
20. West Virginia
21. South Dakota State
22. Ohio State
23. Missouri State
24. Rutgers
25. DePaul
RV: 30. Oklahoma State, 31. Iowa, 34. Northwestern
MEN'S NET RANKINGS
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Houston
6. Iowa
7. Alabama
8. Colgate
9. Ohio State
10. Loyola-Chicago
11. Villanova
12. Colorado
13. Virginia
14. Kansas
15. USC
16. Arkansas
17. Texas Tech
18. Tennessee
19. BYU
20. Purdue
21. San Diego State
22. Florida State
23. West Virginia
24. Texas
25. Creighton