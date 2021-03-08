College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Three Big Ten teams are ranked in the top five of the final AP Men's Basketball Poll before the conference tournament. Those rankings, as well as the women's AP and net rankings can be found below. Regional teams are in bold.

AP Men's Top 25 

1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. Iowa

6. Alabama

7. Houston

8. Arkansas

9. Ohio State 

10. West Virginia

11. Kansas

12. Oklahoma State

13. Texas

14. Villanova

15. Florida State

16. Virginia

17. Creighton

18. Loyola-Chicago

19. San Diego State

20. Texas Tech

     Purdue

22. Virginia Tech 

23. Colorado

24. USC

25. Oklahoma

RV: 30. Wisconsin, 32. Wichita State, 40. Michigan State 

AP Women's Top 25

1. UConn (27)

2. Texas A&M (2)

3. North Carolina State

4. Stanford (1)

5. Louisville

6. Baylor

7. South Carolina

8. Maryland

9. UCLA

10. Indiana

11. Arizona

12. Michigan

13. Arkansas

14. Tennessee

15. South Florida

16. Georgia

17. Kentucky

18. Gonzaga

19. Oregon

20. West Virginia

21. South Dakota State

22. Ohio State

23. Missouri State

24. Rutgers

25. DePaul

RV: 30. Oklahoma State, 31. Iowa, 34. Northwestern 

MEN'S NET RANKINGS 

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Houston

6. Iowa

7. Alabama

8. Colgate

9. Ohio State

10. Loyola-Chicago

11. Villanova

12. Colorado

13. Virginia

14. Kansas

15. USC 

16. Arkansas

17. Texas Tech

18. Tennessee 

19. BYU

20. Purdue

21. San Diego State

22. Florida State

23. West Virginia

24. Texas 

25. Creighton 

