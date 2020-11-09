(KMAland) -- Gonzaga has been named the preseason No. 1 in the first Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll of the 2020-21 season while Iowa comes in at No. 5, Kansas No. 6 and Creighton No. 11.
View the complete rankings below with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP MEN'S TOP 25 POLL
1. Gonzaga (28)
2. Baylor (24)
3. Villanova (11)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19.. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
Receiving Votes: 30. Indiana, 34. Providence, 40. Loyola Chicago, 41. Seton Hall, 43. Northern Iowa.