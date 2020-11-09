College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Gonzaga has been named the preseason No. 1 in the first Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll of the 2020-21 season while Iowa comes in at No. 5, Kansas No. 6 and Creighton No. 11.

View the complete rankings below with regional conference teams highlighted in bold. 

AP MEN'S TOP 25 POLL

1. Gonzaga (28)

2. Baylor (24)

3. Villanova (11)

4. Virginia (1)

5. Iowa 

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois 

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19.. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State 

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan 

Receiving Votes: 30. Indiana, 34. Providence, 40. Loyola Chicago, 41. Seton Hall, 43. Northern Iowa. 

