(Maryville) -- Former Central Decatur star Emma Atwood has had her ups and downs during the course of her short time at Northwest Missouri State.
Atwood, who joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday, just completed her third year in Maryville. Earlier this week, she had the third ACL surgery of her basketball career.
“I came in my freshman year and redshirted, and then my sophomore year in the offseason I worked really hard and earned my way up to starting,” Atwood told KMA Sports. “I started the first four games, and then in practice that year I tore my ACL. I rehabbed really hard and set my goals high. I wanted to get back to playing and into the starting lineup if possible.”
Atwood did work her way back into the Bearcats starting lineup for the 2021-22 season, but four minutes into the year she tore her ACL again.
“I landed wrong and went down,” she said. “I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t really know what.”
An MRI revealed the ACL was partially torn, but there was hope that it could have been an inconclusive test while her graft was still healing.
“I had the option to get a scope or play on it, and I rehabbed for a month and tried to play on it,” Atwood said. “I was able to finish the season, but I wasn’t performing to my best abilities. I was still able to learn what I could and couldn’t do and how I could benefit the team.
“I would get taped before every practice, every game. It probably took about five minutes to tape me, and then I put my brace over it. I think my first couple games back it gave out quite a bit. Pivoting a lot would irritate it. When I went for rebounds I would land on my left leg instead of my right. I just kind of learned how to play without (the ACL).”
It wasn’t until the season came to a finish that they learned she would need another ACL reconstruction. While Atwood is naturally cheery and full of positivity, she says there have been times where she questioned her future in basketball.
“I think that a lot,” she said. “Last year, when I was hurt, I would tell my roommates if this ever happened again I needed to forget basketball. But then it happened again, and that hasn’t crossed my mind once. It’s very unfortunate, but I just have no desire to give up basketball or give up on trying to play. That’s just what I’m really holding on to and what motivates me to want to get back to 100%.”
One of the big reasons for that is the growth in the Northwest women’s program. They went from seven wins in 2020-21 to 17 this past season.
“It’s incredible what we’ve done in just a year,” Atwood said. “We’re such a young team, too. We’ll be more experienced as the years go on, and I think we’ve been building this culture and team feel the last four years. I think we’ve been slowly getting better each year, and it’s amazing to be a part of.”
While Atwood’s collegiate career probably hasn’t gone exactly the way she would have intended, she still has three years of eligibility remaining, and she intends to use it.
“Even the redshirts we had this year were huge parts of (our success),” Atwood said. “They’re working hard in practice, and they make us better. Everyone is genuinely happy for one another, and that’s been a huge part of our success.”
Listen to much more with Atwood from Friday’s UFR linked below.