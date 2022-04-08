(Ames) -- Central Decatur graduate Carter Boothe had a front row seat to the remarkable turnaround from the Iowa State men's basketball program.
Boothe has been in Ames -- for the good and bad -- as a walk-on for the past four years. Boothe's time at Iowa State only consisted of 27 minutes of playing and seven career points. But it also featured a trip to the Sweet 16, a Big 12 Tournament championship, notoriety among Iowa State fans and a unique a Name, Image and Likeness opportunity.
The former All-State basketball choice joined Friday's Upon Further Review to reflect on his time in Ames.
"I've seen a lot," he said. "From really good to bad. I experienced good things, and I definitely learned a lot."
Four years ago, Boothe -- a multi-sport star at Central Decatur -- chose the Cyclones over interest to play football or basketball at smaller schools.
"I got into the recruiting process late," Boothe said. "My AAU coach, Jake Sullivan, played here, so there was a connection. I was fortunate enough to walk on. I was in contact with Coach (Steve) Prohm. My dad and I visited, and he offered me a walk-on experience. It was pretty awesome."
Boothe could have seen more playing time and individual accolades at other places, but he says he would make the same choices if he had another chance.
"I've thought about it," he said. "I don't regret my decision. It's easy for me to think about other avenues, but I don't waste time thinking about that. I enjoyed my time here, and I would do it again."
Boothe experienced the highs and lows of the Iowa State men's basketball program during his career. The Cyclones won the Big 12 Tournament title in his first year and reached the Sweet 16 in his final season. However, those dream seasons were sandwiched by what many consider the worst season in Iowa State history -- a 2-21 season in 2020-21.
Last year's dismal season led to the firing of Prohm and the hiring of T.J. Otzelberger -- a former Iowa State assistant.
The first year of Otzelberger's tenure exceeded expectations as the Cyclones started the season 12-0 and ultimately reached the Sweet 16 after NCAA Tournament wins over LSU and Wisconsin.
"I wouldn't say this team was the most talented team I've been on, but we were low-ego, and the culture was right," he said. "We worked hard every day, and that's not an over-exaggeration. Everyone bought in. That's pretty awesome."
Boothe leaves Iowa State with high praise for the engineer of the Cyclones' turnaround.
"He made it clear that we didn't plan on having just a normal rebuilding stage after a rough season," Boothe said about Otzelberger. "He came in and wanted to win. Everyone got behind that because nobody wants to be mediocre. The way he runs things is smooth, and he connects with everyone on the team."
Boothe wasn't a high-scorer for the Cyclones, but his walk-on status made him a favorite among the Cyclone faithful and earned him a unique NIL opportunity with Mountain Dew.
"A week before the NCAA Tournament, Mountain Dew reached out to me and gave me the opportunity," he said. "It was pretty cool."
With his time in Ames behind him, Boothe appreciates his experiences.
"I appreciate it," he said. "It's awesome to have experienced everything I did. When I'm not here, I'll probably take a step back and realize how awesome my experience was at Iowa State."
Boothe -- an education major -- still has one semester left.
"I'm not sure what the future entails," he said. "I'm trying to figure out what I want to do, whether to pursue something in coaching or teaching, I'm still trying to figure that out."
Check out the full interview with Boothe below.