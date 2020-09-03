(Leon) -- The Central Decatur Cardinals started the year with an impressive offensive performance. Now they are getting ready for a smash-mouth showdown with ACGC Friday night.
"There's a lot of things to get better at, but I was happy for the first game," Coach Jon Pedersen told KMA Sports about his team's 42-6 victory over Wayne in Week 1.
The Cardinals got the victory Friday behind 324 total yards of offense, 110 of which came from the arm of quarterback Matthew Boothe.
"Matthew Boothe is an extremely gifted athlete that works extremely hard," Pedersen said. "It wasn't a surprise what he can do. He's got a good arm. He's going to continue to get better and better."
Boothe also had a presence in the rushing game, too, running for 17 yards on nine carries. The Cardinals' rushing attack churned for 178 yards with eight different players receiving at least one tote. Junior Devin Adams led the way with 81 yards and a score while TJ Fallis, Haden Leymaster and Champ Walker also scored.
"We were able to spread it around," Pedersen said. "We like that we are multiple and hit you in different parts of the field."
Boothe's passing outlet and their bevy of running backs make it evident the Cardinals should be balanced offensively.
"We are pretty diverse this year," Pedersen said. "We want to establish the run and be functional with that, but by the same token, we want to throw the ball. We have to be multiple. We are not going to physically dominate you. We are a quick team. We have to execute."
Adams, Leymaster, Trey Hullinger, Tyke Hullinger, Chance Bly and Matthew Foltz were all on the receiving end of passes from Boothe Friday night.
Defensively, the Cardinals dropped Wayne ball-carriers for a loss nine times, recovered three fumbles and snagged one interception.
"They flew to the ball really well," Pedersen said. "We've got kids that aren't afraid to mix it up. We are super-dominating as far as physical stature is concerned, but we get to the ball quickly and follow our game plan pretty well."
The defense will be key for the Cardinals again this week when they face ACGC, who is coming off a 31-28 loss to Earlham.
While the Cardinals prefer to be balanced on offense, the Chargers make their plan no secret -- they want to run the ball early and often, doing so for 234 yards while throwing just five passes Friday night.
"There's no surprise what they're going to do to you," Pedersen said. "It's a challenge. They're going to run downhill. They're going to make you stop it. We'll see if we're up for that challenge."
ACGC wants to play the game in a phone booth, so Pedersen hopes his offense can spread it out and do what they do best.
"If we can spread the field and make it more of a track meet situation, that's better for us," Pedersen said. "But we have to come with the mentality to match their physicality. If we can do that, we have a shot."
ACGC/Central Decatur is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 2 runs Friday evening from 6:20 until midnight. The complete interview with Coach Pedersen can be heard below.