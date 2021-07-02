(Leon) -- Central Decatur baseball has navigated its way through one of its most challenging weeks of the season with the kind of competitiveness that should leave them optimistic for the postseason.
The Cardinals (15-9 overall, 7-4 Pride of Iowa) took a pair of tight losses to Martensdale-St. Marys and Lamoni early this week before an 8-3 victory over East Union on Thursday night.
“They’re showing that relentless never-quit mentality,” Coach Shane Akers told KMA Sports. “Against Lamoni we got down 12-0. It was crazy weather conditions, and the mound was sticky. Both teams had to deal with the same thing, and we battled through it. Our kids just never (quit).”
That’s been representative of this somewhat inexperienced Cardinals team all year, according to Coach Akers.
“We had five of our starters (from 2020) either graduate or (sustain injury),” Akers said. “We had inexperience at the beginning (of the season). It took us a little while to find ourselves, but over the course of the season we’ve continued to get better. We’ve got a bunch of grinders that just don’t give up, and we’ve been continuing to build on that.”
While there is some inexperience, senior TJ Fallis has continued to thrive right in the middle of the Central Decatur lineup. The center fielder is hitting .423 with a .533 on-base percentage and a .662 slugging mark.
“(TJ) has been a starter for several years now,” Akers said. “Anything hit in the air, he’s got a chance to catch it. Swinging the bat, he’s as dangerous as anybody out there. He’s a rock in the middle of our lineup.”
Along with Fallis, junior Matthew Boothe has had a tremendous season with team-highs in batting average (.446) and on-base percentage (.625), which is buoyed by 21 walks and 10 hit by pitches. Freshman Kale Rockhold leads the team with 27 RBI on 28 hits while hitting .394/.538/.423 for the season.
Other regulars include seniors Ethan Bundt and Keaton Adams, juniors Devin Adams and Tyke Hullinger, sophomores Jaxson Cornett and Spencer Smith and freshman Jaydan Broich.
“We just have a really athletic group of kids,” Akers said. “A lot of kids can jump in and contribute in different ways. We’ve even had to kind of change how we do things on the base paths.”
In reference to the base paths, the Cardinals have stolen 155 bags this season, led by 42 from Boothe. Hullinger has added 34 steals, sophomore Champ Walker has swiped 23 and Fallis (12) and Devin Adams (10) are also in double digits.
The tough stretch for Coach Akers’ squad continues Friday night when they host Mount Ayr – one of two remaining unbeatens (Martensdale-St. Marys is the other) in the Pride of Iowa Conference. The regular season finishes at Interstate 35 on Monday, and then they will meet Albia at Pella Christian in a Class 2A district opener next Saturday.
“It’s going to be tough,” Akers said. “Seems like every team (in the district) has a pitcher that is pretty solid. You’ve got to be on your A game. No matter who our opponent is we have to be ready to go. Albia will be tough, and then all the other teams in the district are tough as well.”
The other first round matchup in 2A-13 pits Chariton at Pella Christian while Centerville and Interstate 35 received byes into the semifinals as the district’s top two seeds.
Listen to the full interview from Friday’s Sports Feature with Coach Akers below.