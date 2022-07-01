(Leon) -- The Central Decatur baseball team enters the postseason hoping their rollercoaster season heads in the right direction.
The Cardinals had many highs and lows during their 12-16 season, including a four-game skid to end the regular season.
"It's been an up and down year," said Coach Shane Akers. "We've beat some good teams and lost some games we should have won."
The Cardinals have suffered eight losses by three runs or less, including four losses in one-run games.
"The roles changed quite a bit this year," Akers said. "We were trying to figure out who was going where. That bit us a few times. But when we put it all together, we can beat anybody.
Playing a well-rounded game and not dwelling on the past are two things Coach Akers is preaching to his team as they embark on the tournament trail.
"We feel like we've underperformed all year," he said. "We're a dangerous team, so one game at a time is huge for us. People aren't going to look forward to seeing us. We believe we can compete with anybody."
Stellar pitching has been the Cardinals' winning recipe this year. Junior Jaxson Cornett has been their ace with a 3-4 record, 2.78 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
"Jaxson is our main guy," Akers said. "He's tough when he has his A-game."
Devin Adams (0-3, 3.41 ERA, 27 Ks), Matthew Boothe (2-2, 3.92 ERA, 26 Ks), Jaydan Broich (2-3, 5.88 ERA, 18 Ks) and Spencer Smith (2-3, 6.27 ERA, 21 Ks) have led Central Decatur's efforts on the hill.
"When we throw strikes, that helps a ton and takes the pressure off our defense," Akers said.
Offensively, Smith leads the way with a .398 average. Kale Rockhold hits .333 with a team-high 28 RBI, and Boothe has plated 23 runners with a .315 average.
Ty Rasmussen (.356/.506/.390, 14 RBI), Broich (.278/.398/.333, 14 RBI), Adams (.254/.451/.408, 19 RBI), Champ Walker (.253/.398/.278, 13 RBI), Sam Boothe (.203/.283/.203, 14 RBI) and Cornett (.247/.386/.370, 12 RBI) have also been steady contributors to the lineup.
Adams and Matthew Boothe are the Cardinals' only seniors, so Akers hopes this year's growing pains pay off in the future.
"They (the two seniors) have set good examples," Akers said. "The future is definitely bright."
The immediate future for the Cardinals is a Class 2A District 14 opener against Pride of Iowa Conference rival Nodaway Valley.
The Wolverines were a 14-3 victor in their June 21st meeting. Nodaway Valley (13-5) has leaned heavily on the combo of Boston DeVault and Caelen DeVault throughout the regular season.
That was evident in the first meeting when Boston struck out 11 and drove in three runs, and Caelen had two home runs and five total RBI. Coach Akers knows limiting their impact is a must if his team wants to extend their season.
"We have to put the ball in play," Akers said. "We have to get on base, make things happen, and be clean defensively. Those are the keys."
