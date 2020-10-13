(Leon) -- The Central Decatur boys cross country team enters Tuesday's Pride of Iowa meet with their sights set on being the first conference champion not named Nodaway Valley since 2009.
It's been a stellar season thus far for the Cardinals, who find themselves at the No. 9 ranked team in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"We've had a good season on both sides," Coach Reece Tedford tells KMA Sports. "The boys in particular have been really consistent. I think we've been ranked for six straight weeks. We feel pretty good. We think we have everybody in the lineup for Tuesday."
The Cardinals have been a contender in essentially every meet they've run at this year with a rather young squad. Despite their youth, Coach Tedford had an inkling his team could have the season they are having.
"We thought we would be there," he said. "We were ranked 10th last year and just didn't perform well at the end of the season. We knew it was possible and needed to develop a little bit of depth."
William Gillis has been the leader for the Cardinals so far this season. Gillis -- who finished 16th at state last year -- is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 2A by the IATC.
What makes Gillis's stellar season all the more surprising is that he's accomplished it while also being a key member of Central Decatur's football team.
"He's an extremely talented individual," Tedford said of Gillis. "Last year he came just mainly for meets. We get him maybe one day a week. He's more fit than last year. We know he's capable of being at the top of the field at the state level."
The accomplishments of Gillis have led to the team having strong performances, too.
"Every time he's there, we know we have a low number," Tedford said. "The boys are team focused. They want as many good runners as they can. Having a weapon up front like that is nice."
Sophomore Tyson McDole was also a state qualifier last year while Tate Swartz, Glen Oesch and Vincent Carcamo have also been key contributors for the Cardinals this season.
The Cardinals appear to be the most likely contender to end Nodaway Valley's dominance atop the Pride of Iowa Conference. The Wolverines enter Tuesday's meet having won the last 10 conference crowns.
"It's pretty well a dual in our minds," Tedford said. "It seems like there's just two teams at the top of the conference. They know who we are and we know who they are."
While both programs have some heavy hitters, Tedford feels the difference-maker could lie in whichever team has a stronger bottom half of the lineup.
"It appears to me they have three boys up front that could be a state-qualifier level, we have the same," Tedford said. "It's pretty cut and dry for the boys. We know exactly what we got to do, it's just a matter of who does it better. We are a little less experienced than they are, we got to show up believing we can."
Derek Martin will be in Bedford Tuesday providing updates from the POI meet. The complete interview with Coach Tedford can be heard below.