(Leon) -- The defending Pride of Iowa Conference boys track champions are eager to defend their crown. Now, the Central Decatur boys wait until Monday's conference meet in Lenox.
It's been a process, but Coach Jon Pedersen likes where his team is heading into Monday night.
"It has been a battle," Pedersen said. "I'm happy. I think our kids are competing well, and we are getting better and better as the year goes on."
The Cardinals' depth has been a strength of theirs.
"We are probably the deepest we've been in the last few years," he said. "We are good in the long-distance races as well as our sprints. We have good jumpers, so we can score throughout the whole night, which has been beneficial to us. We've just been concentrating on putting our kids in the right spots to do well."
The Cardinals' depth is apparent in the KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard. Their 4x800 squad ranks fourth, and their shuttle hurdle team is third.
Central Decatur is no stranger to having strong hurdlers and jumpers, but their recent success in the distance events has been a welcomed addition to Coach Pedersen's team.
"I wouldn't say it has been a strong point in the past, but that changed this year," he said. "The kids rolled into this season with confidence, and we are rounding into shape at the right time."
Tyke Hullinger, Trey Hullinger and Champ Walker have controlled the sprint events for the Cardinals. Vincent Carcamo, William Gillis, Gunnar Smith and Tate Swartz have starred in the distance events, and Jack Scrivner and Matthew Boothe have been versatile for the Cardinals in the hurdles and field events. Gage Kelley and Quentin Coffelt round out Central Decatur's deep lineup with the top throws in the shot put and discus.
The Cardinals' depth and ability to score points all over the meet has them among the favorites to win the Pride of Iowa Conference, which would be their second consecutive conference crown.
However, Mount Ayr and Lenox might have a say in who takes home the trophy.
"I think Mount Ayr is going to be extremely good," Pedersen said. "They are so dynamic. And Lenox is a deep team. We'll spread guys out. Our goal is to put guys in the right spot relay-wise, try to score as many points as we can and let the chips fall."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the Pride of Iowa Conference Meet in Lenox. Check out the full interview with Coach Pedersen below.